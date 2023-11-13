Azerbaijani Parliament discusses state budget for 2024 at plenary session [PHOTOS]

13 November 2023 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Today, the plenary session of the Milli Majlis begins discussing the state budget for 2024. MPs will discuss the budget envelope on 13, 14, and 15 November, Azernews reports.

A total of 14 issues have been included in the agenda of the meeting.

These are as follows:

1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" (first reading).

2. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" (first reading).

3. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024" (first reading).

4. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On subsistence minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" (first reading).

5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the limit of need criterion for 2024 in the Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading).

6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

7. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

8. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Non-cash Settlements" (first reading). 9.

9. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On insurance activity" (first reading).

10. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Banks" (first reading).

11. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Social Insurance" (first reading).

12. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Customs Tariff" (first reading).

13. Draft Decision of Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic on estimate of expenditures for 2024.

14. Draft decision of Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic on estimate of expenditures of the Accounts Chamber of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024.

At the meeting chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, the draft laws included in the state budget package for 2024 were discussed.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, deputy prime ministers, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmamedov, government members, and MPs are taking part in the discussions.

Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of Milli Majlis Tahir Mirkishili presents the draft state budget for the next year.

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said during the discussion of the draft law "On State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" at the plenary session of the parliament that "the draft state budget for 2024 reflects the positive tendencies observed in the life of the country. Both revenues and expenditures of the state budget are growing from year to year."

According to the Speaker, the next year's draft budget envisages funds for social expenditures that exceed the current year's budget by AZN 1bln 35mln, which is a manifestation of the country's economic potential.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz