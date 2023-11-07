Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 7 2023

Pirallahi Industrial Park's volume of production totals AZN 42 million

7 November 2023 18:19 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
From January-September this year, Pirallahi Industrial Park produced products worth AZN 12.3 million, which is 53.6% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports.

