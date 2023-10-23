Regular meetings of Commission for Renewable Energy Sources took place

23 October 2023 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

A regular meeting of the Commission established by the Order of the Azerbaijani President "On measures to implement pilot projects in the field of renewable energy use" dated 5 December 2019 took place, Azernews reports.

The meeting chaired by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov heard reports on the work done for the current period.

The Minister spoke about the achievements and prospects in the development of renewable energy in our country under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Minister said that the largest solar power plant in the region - "Garadagh" SPP will be put into operation in the coming days. It was also stated that works on the development of the liberated territories as green energy zones continue, and regular monitoring is carried out in the relevant territory.

Noting that Nakhchyvan has been declared a green energy zone by the head of the country, they talked about the implementation of the state program of socio-economic development for 2023-2027, which includes increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the autonomous republic. At the same time, it was reported that work on exporting green energy to Europe is ongoing.

The meeting discussed the allocation of sites in the sea for renewable energy projects, documents to be signed, the integration of new capacities into the grid, and other issues.

The meeting that attended by the representatives of the Energy Ministry, Emergency Situations Ministry, Environment and Natural Resources Ministry, Defense Ministry, Economy Ministry, Finance Ministry, Justice Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Digital Development and Transport Ministry, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerenerji OJSC, Azerishig OJSC, Central Bank, the Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, demining Agency, ended with a discussion on further steps and tasks related to the implementation of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

