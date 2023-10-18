Wild animals vaccinated with decoys in forest area using helicopter, Deputy Chairman of AFSA

18 October 2023 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

"This year, among the countries in the region, for the first time in Azerbaijan, wild animals were vaccinated with deceptive baits in a forest area using an aerial vehicle."

Balarahim Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), said this at a regional seminar held for national communication coordinators of the World Organisation for Animal Health, Azernews reports.

According to the Deputy Chairman, this activity will be continued: "Also, in order to ensure the regional impact of the activity, discussions are underway to implement the same strategy in a coordinated manner with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Georgia. ."

Other issues were also raised at the regional seminar "Serious work is being done on early detection of especially dangerous animal diseases".

"The country regularly conducts simulation exercises on crisis management of highly pathogenic avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, and rabies."

According to him, epizootological monitoring with the participation of relevant institutions is regularly conducted in family farms, poultry farms, and natural areas in connection with various diseases:

"Serious work is carried out for early detection of especially dangerous animal diseases. and implementation of flexible response measures, and this sphere is in the center of attention of the state".

B.Guliyev added that currently measures to combat 39 diseases associated with various animal species are financed from the state budget.

---

