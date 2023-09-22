Consignment component sent to Khankendi [PHOTOS]

22 September 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

The boxes sent by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan contain flour, other food, and hygiene products, Azernews reports.

Two 20-ton trucks and two cars with bread, various foodstuffs, and hygiene products were sent from the Aghdam district on 22 September.

The products are available in boxes:

- Flour

- Bread

- Biscuits

- Pasta

- Butter

- Salt

- Rice

- Lentils

- Toothpaste

- Toothbrush

- Soap

- Candy

It should be noted that the goods will be delivered to the address and distributed among the population on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, which is already in operation.

Earlier, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent 40 tonnes of cargo to the Armenian population living in Khankendi, but separatists did not let the cargo into Khankendi. The cargo sent by the Russian Red Cross Committee passed into Khankendi on 12 September after several days of waiting in Azerbaijan. Today Armenians themselves are asking for help from Azerbaijan. After Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist measures all these obstacles have been removed, after the disarmament of separatists not only humanitarian organizations but also trucks of Azerbaijani companies deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population at the request of Armenians.

