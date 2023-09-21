Iran lifted ban on flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia

21 September 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Iran lifted the ban on flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the opposite direction after peace restoration in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, the representative of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Jafar Yazerlu, said, Azernews reports.

According to Yazerlu, after the launch of anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh on September 19, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization suspended all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the opposite direction for the safety of passengers.

He added that yesterday, given the agreement reached in the region, a decision was made to resume flights.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Garabagh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities have been conducted in the region on September 19. The next day, when the separatists formed by Armenia in Garabagh announced that they accepted Azerbaijan's conditions, the anti-terror activities stopped.

---

