Iran, Russia eye exchanging electricity through Azerbaijan

17 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabyan said that Iran and Russia will exchange electricity through Azerbaijan, including Georgia and also Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Iranian media.

“For the exchange of electricity with Russia, we used two routes - the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia-Armenia, and we are in the process of final negotiations and implementation,” Mehrabyan said.

Iran's Energy Minister added that Iran is keen to exchange electricity with neighbors without payment.

“We are looking forward to exchanging electricity with Russia through Azerbaijan. Connecting to the Russian power grid through Georgia and Armenia is also on the agenda,” he concluded.

---

