Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan significantly increase trade turnover

16 July 2023 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through June 2023 increased 3.8 times compared to the same period last year ($125.9 million) (AZN 214 million), to $485.46 million (AZN 825,2 million), Azernews reports.

