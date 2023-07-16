Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan significantly increase trade turnover
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through June 2023 increased 3.8 times compared to the same period last year ($125.9 million) (AZN 214 million), to $485.46 million (AZN 825,2 million), Azernews reports.
