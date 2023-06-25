Azernews.Az

Azercosmos exports services decrease

25 June 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $1.6m in May 2023, which is 27 percent less than the same period of 2022, Azernews reports per the June export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan CERACA.

