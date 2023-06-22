Azerbaijan's ICT company becomes Huawei's partner of year in Middle East and Central Asia [PHOTOS]

22 June 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Huawei held its first regional Partner Summit in Kazakhstan, bringing together ICT leaders from the Middle East and Central Asia (NE and CA) regions to explore the endless possibilities of digitization, Azernews reports, citing media outlets.

Huawei recently expanded its Middle East region to include Central Asia. ME&CA's first partner summit took place on June 5-7 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, as part of the annual Tech Carnival flagship event.

At the Huawei Partner Summit in the Middle East and Central Asia, under the theme "Develop together, win the future", Huawei's key business executives shared their views on the latest products and technologies, broader industry trends, and business prospects with regional partners.

At the event, Huawei also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with AVICOM ICT Company, one of the leading ICT providers headquartered in Azerbaijan, providing ICT services and solutions to both private and public organizations in the Central Asian region.

The purpose of the agreement is to create an Innovation Practice and Training Center in Baku for demonstration, testing and study of new technologies. The signing ceremony was held between David Hu, CEO of "Huawei Azerbaijan" and Yalchin Nehmetov, co-founder of AVICOM LLC.

It is worth to note that AVICOM LLC, operating since 2012, is a supplier of information and communication technologies (ICT) infrastructure, safe and smart cities. The company has more than 130 professional engineers and ICT service providers. AVICOM LLC is a national distributor of Hikvision and a gold partner of Huawei. AVICOM LLC also closely cooperates with more than 10 global ICT companies in the field of ICT services.

The new Innovation, Experience and Training Center will serve to train local ICT specialists in our country and further improve their knowledge and skills.

