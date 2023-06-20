Azerbaijan, UAE discuss importance of efficient use of resources [PHOTOS]

20 June 2023 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed the importance of efficient use of resources in the face of new economic challenges, and cooperation in the application of innovative mechanisms for sustainable development, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Water Solutions Holding of the UAE Ahmed Al Shamsi.

The Economy Minister emphasized that the transformation of Azerbaijan into a clean environment and green energy country is set as a goal, and gave detailed information about the projects implemented in the direction of efficient use of natural resources and their implementation status.

The minister emphasized the importance of efficient use of water resources and water management based on modern technological solutions in the face of new economic challenges. He shared his thoughts on the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan and the possibilities of cooperation between the company and Azerbaijan in the application of innovative mechanisms for sustainable development.

Ahmed Al Shamsi talked about the activities of the company he leads, and his experience in different countries, expressed his interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan, and emphasized that Azerbaijan's favorable geographical position, natural potential, and developed infrastructure create conditions for expanding relations with the Sustainable Water Solutions company.

The parties exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the field of application of innovative mechanisms.

