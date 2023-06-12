Shaki Sharab plans to export its products to Turkiye & China

12 June 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The products of Sheki Sharab factory are mainly exported to Russia, but the export geography of the enterprise will expand, Azernews reports, citing Boris Titov, the head of the Abrau-Durso group of companies in an interview with Azerbaijani journalists.

"Russia is our main market. However, we also plan to export to Turkiye. At the same time, we also hope for the Chinese market. We use our marketing and distribution efforts, we are looking for partners to increase volumes," Boris Titov said.

He noted that currently, the productivity of company in Azerbaijan is 3.5 million bottles per year. But in reality the company can produce more.

“We have produced more than 1 million bottles of wine since the middle of last year. We have already taken the first place in the export of Azerbaijani wine to Russia. We hope that the volume of production will only increase," said Titov.

Boris Titov said that Azerbaijan is the largest wine-growing region in the former Soviet Union, and paid special attention to the creation of the wine-making museum.

"We made wonderful wine-making friends here. Therefore, we did not doubt for a moment that it is necessary not only to produce wine, but also to create the history of winemaking in this country."

We should note that the Abrau-Durso group of companies demonstrated the results of its investment activities in Azerbaijan - officially opened the modernized Sheki Wine plant and presented the newest line of filtering sparkling wines. Within the framework of the event, Az Abrau Museum was opened, and the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan was reflected in the exposition.

Abrau-Durso LLC announced the investment project in Azerbaijan at the end of 2021. At that time, the group won the competition for the privatization of the Sheki Sharab winery. During the past period, a large amount of work was done by Abrau-Durso. The production process was modernized, equipment for the production and filtering of sparkling wine was purchased and installed, a total of 430 hectares of land was purchased for the planting of vineyards, and preparatory work was carried out for the planting of grapes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz