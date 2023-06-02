"Her Improvement" project supported by Azercell encouraged young women to create a tech startup [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 June 2023 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

At the final of the long-term project, the participants presented their startups to the jury

The closing ceremony of the "Her Improvement" project, implemented within the partnership of "Azercell Teleсom" LLC with the "FemTech" platform, was held. During the event participants introduced the business concepts they have developed using the information and skills gained during the project. Five teams built their tech startups around 5 different topics:

a health app designed by “She Leads” team to monitor women's health and pregnancy and get the proper information;

the educationally focused social network created by the “Profcat” team, that offers individual training opportunities to young people;

a digital solution by the “Parkedin” team for parking and traffic problems in Baku via a relevant mobile application;

a communication-oriented "Question-Answer" platform presented by the “Forcedefem” team, where people can easily find answers to their questions;

an online tailoring platform by the “My Tailor” team.

The primary requirement for the startups was to integrate the concepts into spheres of life through technological solutions. The teams successfully overcame this challenge and presented startups that are ready for implementation.

The jury provided each team with its recommendations after evaluating the concepts and wished the young women luck in their endeavors. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Stakeholder Relations Director at “Azercell Telecom” LLC, Leyla Hajiyeva, an independent expert on the application of innovations, Mubariz Shahbazli, the head of the Incubation Center of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, and Jamal Agayev, the project manager of the Azerbaijan State Innovation Agency, were the jury members.

It should be noted that the program's objectives were to expand women's knowledge of technology and business, as well as to develop and support their startup ideas. 25 enthusiastic female participants open to innovation, eager to learn and having startup ideas were assisted by professional trainers and mentors in the fields of business, startup, and innovation for more than half a year. Training sessions held within the program covered the trend topics in the fields of business and innovation, such as Blockchain and NFT technologies, presentation skills and pitch deck creation, as well as MVP, product-market fit and product development.

At the end of the project, all participants were awarded certificates, and the winning team "She Leads" received a cash prize.

---

