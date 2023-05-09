US company to launch Azerbaijani new satellites into orbit

9 May 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's new satellites can be launched into orbit with the Falcon rockets of the US company "SpaceX" (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation), Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Azerkosmos Samaddin Asadov.

Samaddin Asadov said that the discussions were held with Gwynne Shotwell, the company's president and general director of operations, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is preparing to implement new satellite projects in the coming years. At this meeting, we discussed the possibilities of launching Azerbaijan's new satellites into orbit with Falcon rockets, and the participation of SpaceX in the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku, as well as organizational issues at the highest level," the Chairman added.

