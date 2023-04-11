Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park to produce IVECO car brands

11 April 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park will produce Italian IVECO brands of cars, Azernews reports citing the Chairman of the Economical Zone Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev.

"The project work on the setting up of a service center for IVECO has been completed and the construction of the center will be started as soon as possible," he said.

We should note that by the Decree of the Azerbaijani President in 2021, the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park was established in Jabrayil district, which is a part of the East Zangazur economic region.

Currently, two business entities have received resident status and one non-resident status in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park.

