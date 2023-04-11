Milli Majlis adopts state program for development of electric energy

11 April 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Milli Majlis adopted a state program for the development of electric energy, Azernews reports.

The State Program was reflected in the new draft law "On Electric Power", which was discussed at a session of the Milli Majlis.

According to the draft law, short-term (for a period of 5 years), medium-term (for a period of 5 to 10 years), and long-term (for a period of more than 10 years) state programs are adopted by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority for the purpose of the development of electric energy.

A strategic environmental assessment (SEA) document is prepared in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On environmental impact assessment" of state program projects, and the state environmental expertise of that document is carried out.

