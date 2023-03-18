Revenues from sale of gasoline and diesel fuel in Azerbaijan increased by 7.7 percent

18 March 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February of 2023, fuel consumers in Azerbaijan bought gasoline and diesel fuel in the amount of AZN408.7m ($240m), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to the information received from the Committee, compared to the corresponding months of 2022, the income from the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel to consumers increased by 7.7 percent. During the reporting period, 5 percent of the total volume of retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan was obtained from the sale of automobile gasoline and diesel fuel.

