Foreign exchange reserves of CBA increases during year

2 March 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As of February 28, 2023, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to 9.043 billion dollars, Azernews reports citing the CBA.

The volume of foreign exchange reserved is 0.19 percent or $17.6m less than the previous month, and 26.3 percent or $1.9bn less than the same period of 2022.

According to the regulator, as of February 28, 2022, the official currency reserves of the Central Bank amounted to $7.2bn, and as of January 31, 2023, they amounted to $9.061 billion.



