FAO focuses on projects to improve product quality in Azerbaijan

24 January 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is focused on implementing projects to improve product quality and protect the environment in Azerbaijan, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia Viorel Gutu said during a regional seminar on the activities of FAO offices in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Gutu, all countries need to unite in this direction.

"Türkiye's experience in this area is very large, and we believe that great success has already been achieved on these issues [improvement of product quality and protection of the environment] today. Today's event will create the basis for further strengthening our cooperation within the FAO-Türkiye Partnership Programmes," he added.

FAO aims to support projects in the field of food and waste management in Azerbaijan. The sides have jointly implemented over 60 projects in the field of agriculture, in particular, the agricultural environment has been improved, as well as food safety in the regions of the country.

