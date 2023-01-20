CBA Governor meets with EBRD Vice President

20 January 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with Vice President of EBRD for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman, Azernews reports referring to a tweet by the governor.

“Today we discussed with the delegation headed by @BowmanEBRD , Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at #EBRD the status and prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank and #EBRD.

We talked about the projects financed by #EBRD in Azerbaijan, including the work done towards the development of #financial markets as part of the Country Strategy document for 2019-2024” Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

According to the tweet, projects financed by EBRD in Azerbaijan, and cooperation between CBA and EBRD were discussed at the meeting.

---

