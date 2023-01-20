CBA Governor meets with EBRD Vice President
Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with Vice President of EBRD for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman, Azernews reports referring to a tweet by the governor.
“Today we discussed with the delegation headed by @BowmanEBRD , Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at #EBRD the status and prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank and #EBRD.
We talked about the projects financed by #EBRD in Azerbaijan, including the work done towards the development of #financial markets as part of the Country Strategy document for 2019-2024” Taleh Kazimov tweeted.
According to the tweet, projects financed by EBRD in Azerbaijan, and cooperation between CBA and EBRD were discussed at the meeting.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz