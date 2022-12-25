Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover up by 62.9 pct [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover has increased by 62.9 percent to $49.2 billion in January-November 2022, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%