Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover up by 62.9 pct [PHOTO]

25 December 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover has increased by 62.9 percent to $49.2 billion in January-November 2022, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

