Azerbaijan to commence supplying gas to Romania

State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Romania's Romgaz signed the agreement on supplying gas from Azerbaijan to Romania on December 16, SOCAR told Trend.

The agreement provides for the scheduled transmission of natural gas from January 1, 2023 through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

This treaty serves the country's strategic objective to diversify gas supplies within new bilateral partnerships with various European countries.

The mentioned agreement was signed as part of the Azerbaijan-EU Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic energy partnership of July 18, 2022 in Baku. The memorandum is to increase the delivery of natural gas to the EU and contribute to energy security.

