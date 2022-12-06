Azerbaijani company talks addressing citizen appeals via online public oversight platform

6 December 2022 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

About 70 percent of appeals registered on the online public oversight platform (www.enezaret.az) from September through November 2022 in Azerbaijan were addressed, a representative of Azerbaijan’s MG Consulting LLC Hamlet Babayev said on December 6, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a round table event on the results of work under the online public oversight platform project in Baku.

The consultant stressed the significance of this figure.

"The total number of requests made within the platform has reached nearly 5,000 in Azerbaijan as of yet," he added.

The online public oversight platform is a pilot project developed in partnership with the National Open Government Platform under the Empowering Civil Society Organizations for Transparency (ECSOFT) Activity of the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, road and infrastructure, renovation, etc. to the relevant authorities and achieve their resolution.

