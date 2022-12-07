Azerbaijan names leading problem-solving structure on oversight platform

7 December 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Baku City Executive Authorities is a leading agency that solves issues registered on the online public oversight platform, Representative of Azerbaijan’s MG Consulting LLC Hamlet Babayev said.

Babayev made the remark during a roundtable on the results of work under the platform.

According to him, the top three structures include Azersu OJSC and the Interior Ministry.

"As of today, the total number of appeals to the Baku City Executive Authorities within the online platform is 373, of which 265 have already been satisfied," he added.

Further, Babayev noted that the overall number of appeals to Azersu water supply company within the online platform is 237, and the overall number of appeals within the online public control platform in Azerbaijan totaled 4,789.

The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, road, and infrastructure, renovation, etc. to the relevant authorities to resolve them.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz