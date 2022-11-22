Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reveals data on its loan portfolio

22 November 2022 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

The loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank for the first half of 2022 totaled more than 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion), Trend reports referring to Deputy Board Chairman of PASHA Bank, Bahruz Naghiyev.

According to him, a total of 48.2 percent or 1.2 billion manat ($705 million) fall into the commercial sector.

"A total of 13.7 percent (354,219 million manat - $208 million) falls on physical entities; 12.2 percent (316,389 million manat - $186 million) - manufacturing sector; 9 percent (232,447 million manat - $136 million) - construction sector; and 16.9 percent (436,981 million manat - $257 million) falls on the transport and communication sector, agriculture, non-bank credit organizations, mining industry, etc.," he said.

Naghiyev noted that the loan share in the overall assets portfolio of the bank totals 33.6 percent.

