Tuesday November 15 2022

TRACECA cargo transport via Azerbaijan up in Jan-Sep 22

15 November 2022 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor increased by 24.4 percent and amounted to 37.8 million tons in the first three quarters of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

