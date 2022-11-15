TRACECA cargo transport via Azerbaijan up in Jan-Sep 22

15 November 2022 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor increased by 24.4 percent and amounted to 37.8 million tons in the first three quarters of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.