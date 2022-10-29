Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.18 per barrel, up by $2.18 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $97.67 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.8.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $94.02 per barrel this week, growing by $2.19 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $95.51 per barrel, while the minimum price was $92.66.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.52 per barrel this week, which was $3.86 (6.06 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – $65.33.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $93.17 per barrel this week, thus rising by $2.42 (2.6 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $95.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – $91.41.
|
Oil grade/date
|
October 24, 2022
|
October 25, 2022
|
October 26, 2022
|
October 27, 2022
|
October 28, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$94.80
|
$95.06
|
$96.73
|
$97.67
|
$96.61
|
$96.18
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$92.66
|
$92.90
|
$94.57
|
$95.51
|
$94.45
|
$94.02
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$65.33
|
$65.69
|
$68.59
|
$69.54
|
$68.45
|
$67.52
|
Brent Dated
|
$91.41
|
$91.56
|
$93.82
|
$95.01
|
$94.03
|
$93.17
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 29)
