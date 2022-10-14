Azerbaijani Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund auctions off its bonds

14 October 2022 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of bonds of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund with a circulation period of 9,000 days on October 14, 2022, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, during the auction, one investor submitted one bid.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices and the placement volume of bonds totaled 40 million manat ($23.5 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 5, 2047.

