Azerbaijan's Central Bank approves law on insurance mediation

The Boards of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved 'Law on the list and periodicity of reports related to insurance intermediary activities', Trend reports citing unified database of legal acts.

The relevant decision was signed by Chairman of CBA Taleh Kazimov.

According to the Law, the legal department of the CBA was instructed to submit a new resolution to the Ministry of Justice within three days for inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts.

