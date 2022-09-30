Azerbaijan exempts tobacco products from state duty for mandatory labeling

30 September 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tobacco products are exempt from state duty for mandatory labeling in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law ‘On state duty’, which was submitted for discussion at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship and at today's parliamentary meeting.

According to the amendment, manufacturers and importers of tobacco products are exempt from paying the state duty provided for in Article 20-3.2.1 of this law (-0.07 for providing mandatory labeling of excisable goods) for mandatory labeling of these products within one month from the date of receipt of the notification from the authority (institution) established by the relevant executive authority on connection to the information system.

The body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority, may extend the period specified in the first sentence of this article five times, but not more than one month.

After discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted on the first reading.

