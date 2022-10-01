Azerbaijan opens aerospace monitoring training center [PHOTO]

1 October 2022 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Aerospace Monitoring Training Center was opened at the National Academy of Aviation with the support of Azercosmos, Azernews reports.

The aim of the center is to train qualified specialists in the field of application of geoinformation technologies, especially analysis, digital processing of satellite images, and geographic information systems, as well as to increase the level of knowledge and skills of students studying in this field.

In the training center, equipped with modern equipment, students will learn how to apply the acquired theoretical knowledge in practice within the educational program of the center.

During the course of the training, the trainees will be provided with methodical aids, developed in the Azerbaijani language, taking into account the peculiarities of data processing in various software, and mentors. The training manual will include theoretical knowledge, a set of exercises, and information on the basic functionality of the software. Students, who successfully complete the course, will be awarded the appropriate certificates.

Leading specialists from Azercosmos, the National Academy of Aviation, and other institutions working in this sector, universities, including leading international universities and companies are planned to be involved in the training process as trainers.

“In the world, the need for geographic information systems, collection, processing, and application of remote observation data is constantly increasing. The issue of training qualified specialists in the field of geoinformation technologies is becoming more urgent. In this regard, it is important to train highly qualified specialists, who know how to use modern geoinformation technologies,” Digital Development and Transport Ministry stated.

