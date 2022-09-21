Azerbaijan applying effective measures to ensure population's protection from cyber attacks

21 September 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is taking active measures to ensure the protection of the population from cyber attacks, a representative of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, Azar Ahadov, said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during an event on "Cyber-secure economy: Reforms, innovative approaches & solutions".

Noting that the most advanced technologies are used in Azerbaijan to ensure cybersecurity, Azar Ahadov stated that local companies are cooperating with foreign companies to develop local solutions.

Strategy for ensuring cybersecurity

Speaking at the event, Chief of State Service for Special Communications and Information Tural Mammadov said that the strategy for ensuring Azerbaijan's cybersecurity has been submitted for the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers. He added that the formation of this strategy was launched back in 2018.

"The strategy covers such areas as global trends, objectives, analysis of the current situation as well as priority directions: cybersecurity, infrastructure, struggle against fraud and cyber-attacks, formations of cyber hygiene, international cooperation and a number of others," he said.

Tural Mammadov added that the process of approving the strategy was delayed due to the adaptation to the legislation, rapid changes in the cyber environment, and some other reasons.

Draft law on ensuring personal data protection

Moreover, he stated that a draft law on ensuring personal data protection has been prepared in Azerbaijan, adding that this draft law is based on European standards of the General Data Protection Regulation.

"I want to note that Azerbaijan has significantly ensured both protection of information and data as well as personal data over the recent years," he said.

Preventing hacker attacks from Armenia

Digital Trade Hub's Head Masuma Talibova mentioned that hacker attacks against Azerbaijan are carried out by Armenian providers, underlining that Azerbaijan's resources allow preventing these attacks.

"Hacker attacks against Azerbaijan are carried out by providers from Armenia and some other countries. Azerbaijan's resources allow preventing these attacks. More than 50 percent of cyberattacks are directed at small and medium-sized businesses," she said.

She added that the US, China, Germany, Britain, Brasil, Italy, Spain, Türkiye and a number of other countries are most exposed to cyberattacks. Masuma Talibova also stated that the number of cyberattacks increased by 4.3 times in 2020, adding that the damage caused to the global economy as a result of cyberattacks is about $600 billion a year.

Azerbaijani-Israeli cooperation

Azerbaijan and Israel are closely cooperating in the cybersecurity sector, former Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces Moshe Yaalon said.

He stated that modern technology is necessary not only for doing business and ensuring network security but also for ensuring the security of the army. Moshe Yaalon also added that technology allows fighting not only cybercrime but also identifying criminals.

bp to finish construction of ACE platform

Additionally, bp's Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Baxtiyar Aslanbayli stated that the construction of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform is planned to be finished this year.

"This platform is one of the modern ones, which will be equipped with the latest technologies and will be able to work smoothly in all weather conditions. Also, all the pipelines are provided with modern technologies that have automated the work process. Digital solutions are used by bp and in production processes, including in ensuring the physical security of the company," he said.

He also highlighted that bp is committed to raising the awareness of its employees about cybersecurity.

"Each employee of large companies should be required to undergo appropriate training," he concluded.

