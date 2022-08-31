Teknofest held in Azerbaijan met with even more interest than expected - Seljuk Bayraktar

31 August 2022 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Teknofest held in Azerbaijan was met with even more interest than expected, Technical Director of Baykar Makina Turkish company Seljuk Bayraktar told Trend.

"The slogan 'one nations, two states, one festival' once again confirmed itself on the festival. Azerbaijan would like to hold Teknofest again. It was a wonderful experience for the country. Moreover, this festival became one of the examples of the fact that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are always together for better and worse," he said.

