Global market on verge of acute shortage of grain - flour prices rapidly increase

17 August 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Amid concerns about a shortage of supply, prices for wheat flour are rising on the global market, Trend reports.

In particular, preliminary forecasts of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) show that in 2022-2023 volume of wheat worldwide will not be enough to meet the expected demand.

Among the factors that lead to an increase in flour prices are restrictions on the part of the world's main grain exporters - Russia and Kazakhstan. Russia imposed a temporary ban in March 2022 on grain exports to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) until June 30, 2022. The monitoring of the Russian Grain Union showed that Russia exported 5.6 million tons of basic grain crops (wheat, barley and corn) for a month and a half of this year (beginning on July 1), which is 12 percent less than in the previous year.

Restrictions have been imposed on Kazakhstan on the export of wheat, flour and sunflower seed since July 8, 2022. It's forbidden to export more than 550,000 tons of wheat or meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye), more than 370,000 tons of wheat or wheat-rye flour and more than 15, 000 tons of seeds from the country. Quotas will be valid until September 30.

In addition, Ukraine, which is one of the world's most important grain producers, was also unable to provide supplies due to the blocking of ports. And only after the signing of the agreement in Istanbul with the mediation of the UN and Türkiye on July 22, exports resume. Given that Ukraine accounts for 10 percent of the world wheat market, 15 percent of corn and 13 percent of barley, the suspension of supplies from this country for such a long time could not but affect the grain market.