Azerbaijan reviews organization of Belgian trade mission to country – ministry

6 August 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev met with Ambassador of Belgium to Azerbaijan Michel Peetermans, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the organization of a Belgian trade mission to Azerbaijan in November 2022, raised issues of mutual investments, and others.

Aliyev outlined the ways for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry and agriculture, for Belgian companies' participating in renewable energy projects carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as in the Alat Free Economic Zone, the 'Araz Valley Economic Zone', and Aghdam Industrial Park.

In turn, the ambassador noted the significance of developing Azerbaijan–Belgium relations, shared his opinion on new areas of cooperation, as well as the potential for implementing joint initiatives.

