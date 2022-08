5 August 2022 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Administrative Department of Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA) has been renamed to Administrative and Procurement Department, Trend reports citing CBA.

Farhad Valiyev was appointed to the post of the Director of the Department. He previously held the position of the adviser to the CBA Chairman.

