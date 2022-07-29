Egyptian official says Cairo keen on expanding relations with Azerbaijan

29 July 2022 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Egypt is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry Assistant for European Affairs Ihab Nasr said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev.

During the meeting, Ihab Nasr shared his views on the directions of partnership development.

In turn, Elnur Aliyev stressed the importance of relations between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan and Egypt successfully cooperate in a number of areas, including within international organizations. He stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the expansion of trade and economic relations with Egypt.

“The documents signed at the latest meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, technical, and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt serve the development of partnership between business circles,” he said.

Moreover, he underlined that the establishment of direct ties between businessmen, the organization of business forums and trade missions, as well as mutual participation in exhibitions, are important measures in terms of developing partnership.

Speaking of investment cooperation, Aliyev invited Egyptian businessmen to participate in the realization of projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories along with other spheres of economy.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Egyptian embassy in Baku has been operating since April 1993, while Azerbaijan's embassy in Cairo has been open since January 1994.

In total, the two countries signed around 50 documents on cooperation in various fields.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt amounted to $42.4 million in 2021, and to $4.1 million in the first five months of 2022.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz