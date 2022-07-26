Azerbaijani farmers to receive additional subsidies - ministry

26 July 2022 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A meeting on the implementation of Azerbaijani President's decree "On number of measures to increase level of self-provision with food wheat" dated July 19, 2022 was held at the Baku Business Center, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Ecology at the Cabinet of Ministers Latif Gasimov, Board Chairman of the State Resources Agency Sabuhi Sadigov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC Zaur Mikayilov, grain producers and farmers.

Speaking at the meeting, the participants noted that the state is implementing support measures for the further development of the agricultural sector, as well as other sectors of the economy.

"The development of various sectors of agriculture, including the grain production sector is subsidized, and the state applies benefits related to the provision of equipment. To prevent risks in this area, the President of Azerbaijan signed a relevant decree to encourage the sowing of food wheat. The document envisages provision of harvest subsidies along with subsidies for sowing per hectare to farmers," the participants said.

