Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 2.244 manat (1.84 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,904.3123 manat, down by 35.7408 manat (1.22 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 11
|
2,961.162
|
July 18
|
2,914.9645
|
July 12
|
2,961.162
|
July 19
|
2,905.844
|
July 13
|
2,933.282
|
July 20
|
2,910.706
|
July 14
|
2,938.1015
|
July 21
|
2,877.3265
|
July 15
|
2,906.558
|
July 22
|
2,912.7205
|
Average weekly
|
3,018.129
|
Average weekly
|
2,904.3123
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.1596 manat (0.5 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.865 manat, decreasing by 0.3747 manat (1.16 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 11
|
32.6353
|
July 18
|
32.0134
|
July 12
|
32.6353
|
July 19
|
31.7993
|
July 13
|
32.2091
|
July 20
|
31.9979
|
July 14
|
32.5104
|
July 21
|
31.6605
|
July 15
|
31.2081
|
July 22
|
31.8538
|
Average weekly
|
32.2396
|
Average weekly
|
31.865
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 20.859 manat (1.42 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,477.7199 manat, which was 11.9306 manat (0.81 percent) more than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 11
|
1,494.521
|
July 18
|
1,466.029
|
July 12
|
1,494.521
|
July 19
|
1,469.123
|
July 13
|
1,443.5635
|
July 20
|
1505.979
|
July 14
|
1,454.86
|
July 21
|
1,460.5805
|
July 15
|
1,441.481
|
July 22
|
1,486.888
|
Average weekly
|
1,465.7893
|
Average weekly
|
1,477.7199
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 34.986 manat (1.09 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,209.124 manat, down by 163.472 manat (4.85 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 11
|
3,391.925
|
July 18
|
3,198.686
|
July 12
|
3,391.925
|
July 19
|
3,204.7805
|
July 13
|
3,456.6865
|
July 20
|
3,225.087
|
July 14
|
3,359.863
|
July 21
|
3,183.3945
|
July 15
|
3,262.5805
|
July 22
|
3,233.672
|
Average weekly
|
3,372.596
|
Average weekly
|
3,209.124
---
