9 July 2022 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered LUKOIL Azerbaijan Midstream LLC, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The company is a subsidiary of Russia's LUKOIL oil company.

According to the ministry, the authorized capital of LUKOIL Azerbaijan Midstream is 10,000 manat ($5,885). The official representative of the company is Elnur Gurbanov.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz