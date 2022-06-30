Azerbaijan completes grain harvesting on almost half of sown area

30 June 2022 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Grain harvesting continues in 61 regions of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In general, the crop was harvested from 49 percent of the sown area. Barley, in particular, has been harvested from 75 percent of the fields.

Ministry said that 1,503 combines are involved in harvesting, and 649 of them are on the balance sheet of the regional subdivisions of Agroservice JSC.

In addition, 854 combines are involved in the harvest which is privately owned by individuals and legal entities.

Ministry also noted that the wheat harvest is currently underway. The average yield in Aghdam, Agjabadi, Barda, Saatli, Sabirabad and Samukh regions is 40-50 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting continues, the ministry added.

