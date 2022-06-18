Azerbaijan, IOFS look into ways of expanding cooperation

18 June 2022 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Director-General Yerlan Baidaulet, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, met with representatives of the country's Export and Investment Promotion Agency, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation and the involvement of Azerbaijani companies and associations in the International Islamic Food Processing Association.

They also exchanged views on issues related to providing foreign investors with information on investment projects, coordination of exporters' activities, and the use of the organization's financial instruments.

Yerlan Baidaulet started an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 14. On the first day, the director-general was received by Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov. During the meeting, they discussed key areas of IOFS’s latest developments and the achievements of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation.

The meeting was also held with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov. They discussed the country’s economic achievements, state measures to support the private and agricultural sectors, and the establishment of special economic zones and industrial parks. The deputy economy minister noted that Azerbaijan’s significant experience in achieving food self-sufficiency could be applied to setting feasible food security policies in a number of OIC countries. The parties also discussed the issue of involving Azerbaijani major food producers such as AzerSun, and other agricultural unions for establishing bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, the meeting was held with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli. The sides expressed mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

