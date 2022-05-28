Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish joint technopark [PHOTO]

28 May 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a joint technopark, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, who is on a visit to Baku as part of the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival.

The sides exchanged views on the significance of the festival for the two countries, reviewed issues related to the space industry, as well as discussed the creation of a joint training center for relevant Azerbaijani and Turkish specialists.

The meeting also addressed improving staff capacity, as well as mutual recognition of electronic signatures.

The festival is being held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. Meanwhile, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

