Work underway to supply Aghdam with drinking water [PHOTO]

24 May 2022 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

A Smart Water project is being prepared for the purpose of sustainable supply of Aghdam city and four nearby villages with high-quality drinking water, Azersu OJSC has reported.

This was noted during a regular meeting of the working group created to prepare project documentation for the creation of drinking water supply systems, wastewater, and rainwater management of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city.

A draft of a drinking water supply system, wastewater, and rainwater management were presented at the meeting.

Talking about the project, the head of the Planning and Design Department of Azarsu OJSC, Bahadur Kangarli, stated that the development of the project took into account the needs of the population for drinking water, as well as the industrial and tourist opportunities of Aghdam.

According to the project, drinking water will be provided to Aghdam from underground sources. In this regard, three exploration and appraisal wells were drilled at the initial stage.

Overall, it is planned to drill 24 wells and provide the main and alternative (generator) electricity to the zone of wells for the purpose of the sustainable water supply of Aghdam. Water obtained from sub-artesian wells will be collected in reservoirs, located at a high altitude in terms of relief and will be transferred to settlements in a gravity mode.

The project reflects the creation of a distribution water supply network in Aghdam, the installation of fire hydrants, and sedimentation tanks, also the provision of each subscriber with an electronic remote reading meter.

During the same meeting, a project on the management of waste and rainwater in the city of Aghdam was also presented. It was noted that modern technologies will also be used in the creation of this infrastructure.

According to the project, wastewater generated in Aghdam will be returned to technical and irrigation use after treatment at a biological type plant designed with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per day.

The presented project provides for the management of the city's rainwater by dividing it into two basins (reservoirs). Rainwater is also planned to be collected and reused for this purpose.

The drinking water supply, sewage, and rainwater management systems of Aghdam are designed so that they can be managed from a single center. Productivity of sub-artesian wells, water levels in reservoirs, and water quality indicators will be monitored by a SCADA system, and the hydraulic regulation of the network will be carried out online.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the reconstruction of its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

