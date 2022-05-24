Shusha to host closing ceremony of Baku Energy Forum

24 May 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Iteca Caspian company Executive Director Farid Mammadov has said that the closing ceremony of the Baku Energy Forum will be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at an event on the forthcoming conduct of the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Power and Renewable Energy Exhibition, as well as the Baku Energy Forum, which is the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

He emphasized that on June 4, a session conference of the forum participants will be held in Shusha. Mammadov mentioned that a number of agreements are expected to be signed between the event participants.

Moreover, the executive director noted that a total of over 300 companies from more than 30 countries will take part in several events during the Baku Energy Week.

Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry Spokesperson Jahid Mikayilov also added that a number of ministers, as well as their deputies, international organizations, and experts will take part in the Energy Forum in Baku.

The Baku Energy Forum will be held from June 2 to 3 in the Baku Convention Center. As part of the Baku Energy Week, the forum will bring together key players in the global energy market, executives, and specialists from international companies to discuss current challenges, ways to develop the energy industry, and partnerships.

This year more than 300 delegates from 20 countries will take part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics by 50 speakers.

The forum program includes bilateral B2B business meetings, which will allow representatives of local and foreign companies to communicate and discuss in detail all aspects of possible cooperation.

The event is held under the official support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and SOCAR.

