Azerbaijan creating logistics centers for cargo transportation in country’s Zangilan and Fuzuli

18 May 2022 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Logistics centers for transportation of goods are being created in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan and Fuzuli, Chairman of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones Elshad Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the agency received an application from a logistics company to carry out entrepreneurial activities as a resident of “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park.

"Company has purchased about 50 trucks and is building infrastructure to launch the enterprise after the opening of Zangezur corridor," Nuriyev said.

According to Nuriyev, local representative offices of FedEX, UPS, ASE Express, and American Express companies have established the Karabakh Logistics company.

"The main goal is to carry out international cargo transportation by creating customs warehouses and forming our own centers at Zangilan and Fuzuli airports," he said.

