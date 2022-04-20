Azerbaijani and Jordanian officials have met to discuss a new initiative in the field of business and investment, the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses, and opportunities for joint cooperation.

As part of a visit to Jordan, Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov held a series of meetings with Jordanian officials.

Thus, the board chairman met with Jordan's Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordanian Entrepreneurship Development Corporation head Abdel Fattah Al Kayed, Jordan's Industry, Trade and Supply Ministry secretary-general Dana Al-Zoubi and Jordan Chamber of Industry chairman Fathi Al-Jaghbeer.

Mammadov briefed on the development of the SMBs sector in Azerbaijan and the Agency's support measures and services for entrepreneurs.

The sides also discussed possible joint projects between Jordan and Azerbaijan in the field of entrepreneurship and emphasized the role of SMBs in expanding trade relations between the two countries.

Representatives of business support organizations in Azerbaijan, as well as businessmen working in the field of agriculture, food, tourism, health and education, and engaged in import-export operations, paid a working visit to Jordan.

During the visit, memorandums of understanding were signed between the Agency and the Jordan Chamber of Industry, as well as with the Jordanian Businessmen Association.

The documents promote cooperation between SMBs of the two countries, mutual information exchange in the field of trade and investment opportunities and exchange of experience in the organization and management of SMBs' service activities. In addition, it provides for the organization of joint events and cooperation in other areas to enhance cooperation between SMBs.

The purpose of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Jordan was to expand ties between the two countries' businessmen and relevant agencies, discuss joint business opportunities and investment projects, as well as trade relations.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.2 million in 2021.

