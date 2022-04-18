Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed the further increase in the volume of freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which is one of the main components of cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Georgia's Economy and Sustainable Development, Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in transport and ICT, following the recent discussions held in Tbilisi.

The parties also stressed the importance of developing transit potential between the countries.

Moreover, as part of the visit to Azerbaijan, Levan Davitashvili held a meeting with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

They emphasized that the energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative and with the active participation of Azerbaijan are an important contribution to regional cooperation.

Noting that the bilateral relations between the two countries are steadily developing, Jabbarov stated that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with Georgia. He noted that Georgia actively participates in transnational projects initiated by Azerbaijan.

The minister briefed on the development of trade and economic cooperation, partnership in attracting direct investment and other issues, noting the potential for ties expansion.

In turn, Levan Davitashvili stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, adding that the projects implemented with the participation of both countries serve peace and stability in the region.

The parties exchanged views on the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the expansion of transit and logistics opportunities, the alignment of excise taxes on goods produced in Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

--

