4MAPS Bilgi Teknolojileri LLC has been awarded the status of a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park under Azerbaijan Economy Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy.

The new resident will implement the project "Organization of a center for research and development, cartography and navigation services" on the territory of the park with an area of ​​1.5 hectares.

It is planned to create 750 workplaces at the enterprise with an investment cost of 10 million manat ($5.88 million).

Currently, there are 26 residents in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

