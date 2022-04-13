By Trend

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision hasn’t made a decision to ban the import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan, Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, said, Trend reports.

"We provide emergency notifications. The exporting country sends a notification if any harmful substances are found in the products,” Tahmazli noted.

“Currently, there are no restrictions in the countries importing Azerbaijani apples and tomatoes," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz