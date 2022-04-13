13 April 2022 11:53 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision hasn’t made a decision to ban the import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan, Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, said, Trend reports.
"We provide emergency notifications. The exporting country sends a notification if any harmful substances are found in the products,” Tahmazli noted.
“Currently, there are no restrictions in the countries importing Azerbaijani apples and tomatoes," he added.
